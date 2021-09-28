Revenge is sweet for widow who engraved ’adulterer’ on husband’s gravestone

Grief can leave us with a gaping hole in our hearts, and no amount of joy can make it go away. But one woman turned her grief into revenge after finding out her dead husband had been having a long-term affair and left behind a pregnant lover.

Now her son says his father’s family and lover want him to pay for the damage caused after his mother marked the gravestone: “In loving memory of John Doe, son, husband, father and adulterer.” Taking to Reddit, he shared his predicament. His father had moved out and was living with his co-worker when he suddenly died of a heart attack while having sex.

“Divorce papers were never filed, no legal separation. They were in the process of moving all things legal. But on paper, they were still happily married,” he wrote. “Well, my mom was hurt and petty and marked his gravestone as ’In loving memory of John Doe, son, husband, father and adulterer.’ “My dad’s family and his pregnant partner are mad and want me to fix it.

“I personally think it’s fine; that’s who he was. He was all of those things. And since it’s my mom’s plot, I can’t do anything,” he concluded. The post got an upvote of 96% with the majority voting not the A-hole. “I would DIE (no pun intended) if I was walking through a cemetery and saw that! Your mom is an icon. NTA. I hope she burns his old shirts or something,” commented one user.