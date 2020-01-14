Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey don't worry about the "bumps" in their marriage because the highs mean the lows don't last long.
The couple - who met on the set of 'Gothika' in 2003 before tying the knot two years later - have opened up on the secret to their long lasting romance, and the producer admitted the highs of their relationship mean any lows don't last long.
She told "Extra": "You have to enjoy each other... it's fun when things are working.
"It's fun when you're happy with each other, so you get over the bumps quickly."
The pair have sons Exton, seven, and Avri, five, together, and they admitted while their kids are starting to realise their parents are famous, that doesn't mean they're excited by it.