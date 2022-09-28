‘Room-mate for life:’ Woman reveals why she’s marrying a gay man

Marriage is not on the table for everyone, some of us want it and some of us don’t. Modern times have made it clear that the traditional ways of doing things are not the only way. And reasons for marriage have changed over the years, some do it for money and others for fame, among other reasons.

Story continues below Advertisement

One woman shared on Reddit’s “r/TrueOffMyChest” the reason behind her marrying her childhood best friend, which is not a typical love story, but love, regardless. She explains that her best friend is gay and his parents wouldn’t accept him. Her best friend, also known as “M’’ in the post, knew he was gay since the age of 11, but because their families were in each others lives before the two best friends existed, they arranged their marriage from the day the two were born. Culture plays a major role in the decisions. She says he will be cut off from his family if he disobeys their wishes. They would even physically hurt him if he ever comes out as gay, the woman says.

And due to fear of the consequences, they’ve decided to compromise. They are two best friends and the “ideal couple” for their families. She explains that they will be like the average married couple, and go about it in that way. ‘’We'll be the perfect couple for our families. But, in reality, he's my best friend who I guess is now my room-mate for life!” Some might argue that this might not be considered true happiness, whereas others will think it’s the best idea to marry your best friend.

Story continues below Advertisement