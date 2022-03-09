Rumour has it: Big Zulu comes clean on that flirty video with Bonang Matheba

Ever since that video of Bonang Matheba and Big Zulu looking cosy at Riky Rick’s memorial service surfaced, rumours have been flying in cyberspace. There was speculation that the two might be dating. In the video, the media personality and entrepreneur is seen flirting with the rapper, so it’s not hard to see why many would think so.

But being the gentleman that he is, the “Donsa Nkabi” star, real name Siyabonga Nene, put those rumours to rest after posting the original video to Instagram, along with a caption clearing up any confusion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa)

“No we were just chatting with sis @bonang_m there is nothing just knowing my sister, thanks again for the opportunity and being humble,” he captioned the post. However, Big Zulu’s explanation did little to still the masses after Queen B herself responded with a series of heart emojis. It appears that fans of the two celebrity heavyweights are dead set on things developing further.

“As SA we are smitten by this,” commented one user, while another said: “My two favourite people.” Someone did bring up a theory that it might all just be a PR stunt, writing: “Maybe there's a song Coming out called ‘Bonang’ 😂😂😂 so, it's just for publicity for now…” Whatever the vibe is between these two, let’s hope we’ll be seeing more videos of the lovey-dovey pair.