Rumour has it that DJ Zinhle’s boyfriend, Murdah Bongz, finally paid lobola, and the two are married according to customary marriage. YouTube has it on good word that the couple had her traditional marriage. According to Surge Zirc South Africa, a source close to the family leaked a photo in which Zinhle is wearing a long, colourful makoti dress and a doek, which is far from what she would normally wear.

Bonga’s choice of dress code may also be saying something. If you have ever been part of lobola negotiations, you know that it’s tradition for the groom to wear a formal jacket as a sign of respect. While there isn’t concrete evidence to prove these rumours, we do know that Zinhle had a change of heart about not getting married, Zinhle once revealed on her reality show DJ Zinhle: Unexpected, she and Murdah Bongz do plan on getting married, just not yet.

“(Bongani and I) have plans to get married, but it’s not going to be when people want us to get married. We have a lifetime ahead of us. We are happy every day,” she said. That was after the Hair Majesty owner gushed over how reassuring and supportive Bongz was during her pregnancy with her second child Asante. “This is a different experience with Bongani, who is completely amazing. I just need to be in it with a new energy. As scary as it felt, it just felt good to be with someone who is so reassuring, someone who is there,” she said.

That was a change of heart from the few episodes that saw Zinhle adamant about her stance on marriage. “Are you getting married to Bra Bongs? Mrs Bongz?” asks Zinhle’s sister Gugu. “That is not even possible. No one is allowed to marry me,” replied Zinhle.