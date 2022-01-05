Rumours of Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury resurface online

It only takes a spark to get the fire going and that was the case this week, although not literally.

Prince William found that just one tweet had the ability to bring up allegations about his private life from the past and have people speaking about it again. Rumours of the British royal’s alleged cheating on his wife Kate Middleton with friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, are once again doing the rounds online. The rumours first made headlines in 2019. Talks of William cheating on Kate while she was pregnant with their third child, Prince Louis saw the second in line to the crown take legal action against British publications.

Now, months later, the rumours are once again resurfacing on Twitter thanks to journalist Alex Tiffin, who brought them up while replying to a tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the editor of the Daily Mail. Referencing “William’s affair with the Rose lassie”, Tiffin wrote, “Injunctions from the High Court in London are worthless in Scotland, my residence, and no amount of legal pressure is going to erase the fact Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury. Enjoy your evening.”

He even claimed that many have evidence of the alleged affair. “Multiple UK news outlets have had evidence of the affair and his other comments, some even spoke of them on this site before legal threats saw them delete,” said Tiffin.