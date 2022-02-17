Run if you see a whole heap of suitcases, and other signs that you’re getting hooked by a hobosexual

“What exactly is a hobosexual?” This was my response when my editor asked me to write something about hobosexuals. I was stumped that a word like this even existed. It appears I’m late to the party as far as dating trends go, because the term was coined as early as 2017.

According to Urban Dictionary, “hobosexual” refers to a person who jumps into a relationship just to have a place to stay or “someone who enters or fakes a relationship to avoid homelessness.” Interesting; back in the day we used to call them “scrubs”, courtesy of 90s girl group TLC. These days, the term appears to be referring to mostly men, and it’s been a hot topic on social media, namely Twitter.

But one particular post stirred some healthy debate after local soccer player Maphitha poured his heart out in a now-deleted piece on why he dumped his girlfriend. Obviously, tweeps managed to get receipts after the post disappeared.

.. pic.twitter.com/r1TLGbt3Rz — N D O N E N H L E (@NdoniMathenjwa_) February 16, 2022 The lengthy post had many scratching their heads in confusion, with some even calling on their fellow social media users to summarise the turn of events. Basically, he dumped his ex because of this: “She’s lazy and doesn’t reciprocate and after he cleans up after her she continues to make a mess. Am I missing anything?”

She’s lazy and doesn’t reciprocate and after he cleans up after her she continues to make a mess. Am I missing anything? — Neo Latoya Maduna (@Neza_Maduna) February 16, 2022 Which brings us back to the hobosexual issue. The post was inundated with comments, most suggesting that, unfortunately, this was the case for Maphitha. But it was also met with empathy and understanding from the opposite sex.

Lmao if your man is having a tough time financially, and you’re carrying both of you, please don’t tell your friends. For isdima somuntu wakho pls. What we’re seeing right now is not it — Zee (@Zee_Shamase_) February 16, 2022 Nahh i can confide in my friend.. but I won't let them reduce my man to 'hobosexual' because izinto zingakhala and nge loud speaker...besides nawe you know what friends you have..there's that dumb one you can't tell serious life problems and there's that matured one you can go to https://t.co/gjrvVlWtgE — missNeo (@Neo_Thibule) February 16, 2022 Another tweep posted a TikTok video with the comment: Hobosexual 101

Hobosexual 101 pic.twitter.com/uktjhzdwkd — Temangweni (@Swazi_Cheri) February 17, 2022 According to medium.com’s Joselromero $$$, these are the red flags to look out for: They are dressed in name brand clothing

Always partying at the newest clubs or lounges

Never has any money

Has bad credit

Always asks you to help him or her acquire assets

Don’t have a place to live

They are usually overly obsessed with their looks

Are very experienced when it comes to sex

Manipulating and charming

Don’t work Author and relationship expert Chelsea Black says the No. 1 rule to follow is to never tell a potential partner that you live alone, or even that you own a home.