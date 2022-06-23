Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set to divorce after 6 years of marriage

The 91-year-old billionaire has been married to former supermodel Jerry, 65, since 2016 but the pair are reportedly calling it quits, according to The New York Times.

No reason was given for the alleged split, but the outlet claims that two sources close to the couple spoke to them about the divorce but insisted on keeping their identities a secret since the divorce is such a “personal matter”.

The media tycoon – who owns both The Times and The Sun in the UK and is reported to be worth £14.5 billion (R283bn) – was first married to Patricia Booker, with whom he had Prudence, 64, before splitting from her in 1967.

He then married his second wife Anna Maria Torv later that year and the couple had Elisabeth, 53, and Lachlan, 50, James, 49 together but he went on to marry Wendi Deng in 1999, just days after his divorce from Anna.