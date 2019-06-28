One of SA's sexiest celebs is undoubtedly Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Instagram

South Africa, the land of beautiful beaches and Instagram-worthy sunsets. Now we can add another accolade to that list - good looking people. A survey, conducted by bigseventravel.com, of more than 1.5 million people has given some insight into where you'll find the most beautiful people. And true to form, South Africa ranked sixth on the list.

Survey respondents were given no further specifications of the term "sexy", so interpretation of the word was up to them.

Earlier this year, the same media company conducted another survey in search of the sexiest accent. With almost 7 000 languages in the world, the travel website polled their readers across the globe to find the world's sexiest accent. Again, SA was voted into the top 10 and ranked at No.2.

And as to the sexiest nationality in the world? Ukraine topped the list.

Below is a list of the top 10 nationalities in the world:

10. Canadian

9. English

8. Armenian

7. Italian

6. South African

5. Australian

4. Brazilian

3. Filipino

2. Danish

1. Ukrainian