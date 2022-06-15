Sarah Ferguson defends ex-husband Prince Andrew, says he’s a ‘very good and kind man’

Sarah Ferguson believes her ex-husband Prince Andrew is a “very good and kind man". The Duchess of York has remained close friends with her former spouse - who had his royal patronages and military titles returned to the queen earlier this year as he prepared to face civil action from Virginia Guiffre over her claims she had been forced to have sex with him when she was 17 - since they divorced in 1996 and she has no regrets about their relationship.

Asked whether she would still marry Andrew if she could live her life over again, she said: “Oh yes. He’s a very good and kind man. He’s a good man. And it was an exceptional (wedding) day. “It was just extraordinary. I think my life is an amazing life. I’ve been very lucky, and I’m now just beginning my life again, and I think it’s pretty cool to say that.” Although her UK base is Andrew's Royal Lodge abode on the Windsor Estate, the 62-year-old author insisted it isn't her “true home” because she spends so much time overseas.

She told Times Radio: “I spend so much time out of the country doing my philanthropic work that when I do come back in, I’m very lucky to stay here. “It would be very wrong to say it was my home. It’s a place where we are a united front with the girls. It’s their home, and now my grandchildren come here. “I will stand very firmly by (my belief that) Andrew is a very good and kind man, and that’s what I believe.

“We are divorced, and I think it’s very important people realise I don’t spend much time here in England.” Sarah praised her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with the way they coped with the scandal surrounding Andrew, who ultimately agreed to pay Virginia a multi-million pound settlement ahead of the case going to court. She said: "The girls… how they’ve coped.

“Honestly, I take my hat off to them. Beatrice, Eugenie, and I are called the tripod, and we stay firm to speaking our truth.” The Duchess also spoke of her admiration and affection for Queen Elizabeth, insisting the 96-year-old monarch is one of the main reasons why she has stayed so close to Andrew.

She said: “I absolutely adore her more than any single person I’ve ever met in my entire life. She’s been more of a mother to me than my own mother. “How extraordinary she’s been as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and how lucky am I to be able to answer that question from a personal point of view.