Sarah Ferguson doesn't regret marrying Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson was in “fairytale land” when she married Prince Andrew and would “do it all over again” if she could. The Duchess of York felt like the “luckiest girl in the world” when she tied the knot with the “best-looking prince” - who had his royal patronages and military titles returned to the Queen earlier this year as he prepared to face civil action from Virginia Guiffre over her claims she had been forced to have sex with him when she was 17 - and though they divorced in 1996, she will always “stand very firmly” by her former spouse.

She told Woman magazine: “I was the luckiest girl in the world when I walked down that aisle on 23 July 1986 and became a princess.

“The biggest honour was that I married the best-looking prince, a sailor who had a sword. I mean, come on – fairytale land! “I wouldn’t change anything in a million years. I would do it all over again. “I will stand very firmly by Andrew … a very good and kind man and that’s what I believe.”

Earlier this year, Andrew - who always denied the allegations made against him - settled the civil case in the US. Meanwhile, Sarah is a doting grandmother to Princess Eugenie’s 16-month-old son August – who she has with husband Jack Brooksbank – as well as Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter Sienna, eight months, and she loves seeing how parenthood has transformed her children. She said: “The most magical thing about grandmotherhood for me is seeing my daughters turn into the most phenomenal mothers.

“I don’t think it’s the role of a grandparent to interfere in parenting, but they know I am always here if they need me. “When Augie sees me, his little feet dance with happiness, which is the most special feeling – my feet dance too. “Sienna is younger but she gives me the most lovely smiles.”