Say what? ‘Looking for a female roommate to pay $0 rent'

Since Netflix’s true-crime series ‘Worst Roommate Ever’, debuted last year, many people have been sharing their experiences of nightmare room-mates. What has been especially interesting are online users posting “room-mate wanted” posters that they’ve seen around their neighbourhoods. And by the “requirements” listed, some people are really taking chances, using it as a lonely hearts ad or hook-up central.

One post, in particular, caught the attention of redditors because of its dodgy content matter. Twitter user @rinpep then reposted it on the micro-blogging app. this one is somehow better pic.twitter.com/kKB9ldOfDo — crumb (@rinpep) April 22, 2022

Captioning the post: ‘Looking for a female roommate to pay $0 rent’, there were a few red flags and one huge catch. The catch? “I will not charge you money, but I will be sharing my bed with you as the other room is being used by my parents.”

But, wait, there’s so much more … Apparently, the first arrangement did not work out as planned “for reasons he’d rather not explain on here.” And then, as his room-mate, you will be required to give him hugs and cuddles every day for at least 10 minutes each.

If you’re thinking of applying, remember, you will not be dating any other man during this arrangement, and you will have no male friends over either. Oh, and another very important thing – you have to be “short, Caucasian or Asian, and Republican.” The comments that followed were just as funny. Thankfully, no one took it seriously.

“Omg I seen something like this on Craigslist years ago also offering free stay to any young woman willing to receive free foot and body rubs,” one user said. Another was confused by the parents’ reaction and the fact that they were “okay” with the set-up: “I'm so more concerned with this guy’s parents who are apparently "ok" with it … ew.” Someone also brought up the fact that he’s been through this already: “Took me a moment to get what he was meaning by Marywania. Also where he says he’s done this before but it didn't work out … I wonder why … ”