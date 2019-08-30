The 34-year-old actress divorced her first spouse Ryan Reynolds in 2011, three years after tying the knot. Picture: AP

Scarlett Johansson says her divorce helped to prepare her for 'Marriage Story'. The 34-year-old actress divorced her first spouse Ryan Reynolds in 2011, three years after tying the knot, and split from her second husband Romain Dauriac in 2017 after three years of marriage and Scarlett believed that her second divorce helped her connect to her character in Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story'.

Variety reports that speaking at the Venice Film Festival, Noah said: "'Marriage Story is a love story that reveals itself within the breakdown. With these companion trailers I wanted to show the relationship through the eyes of both characters. There are many sides to every story, and the movie embraces these different viewpoints in order to find the shared truth."

WATCH: The official movie trailer:

Scarlett added: "I was actually going through a divorce,” Scarlett Johansson recalled at the press conference. I didn’t know what we were going to talk about… I just kind of blew into the room, ordered a glass of white wine and started complaining. And he was just listening and very attentive. And then he kind of cut it short and said, 'Funny you should mention it'.

"It felt sort of fated in a way. It was an experience to share with him and have him share with me. And it somehow came at just the right time."

In September 2017, Scarlett and Romain submitted a sealed settlement to Manhattan Supreme Court, which detailed the terms of their separation.

And in a joint statement after the document was delivered, Scarlett and Romain confirmed they would be working on successfully co-parenting their daughter Rose.

The statement read: "We remain close friends and co-parents with a shared commitment to raising our daughter in a loving and compassionate environment."

Terms of the settlement and custody agreement are unknown, but when the 'Ghost In The Shell' actress filed for divorce, she asked for sole custody of Rose.

However, it is unlikely the terms of their agreement will ever be made public, as the 'Lucy' star previously insisted she will "never ever" comment on her marriage, out of respect to her daughter.

Earlier this year, Scarlett got engaged to Colin Jost from 'Saturday Night Live'.