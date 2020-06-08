Scorned bride gets the last laugh: 'Lockdown didn’t stop my wedding - his willy did'

They say hell has no fury like a woman scorned. Well, almost-bride Cherie Blanchard-Wood got her own back on the day she was supposed to be walking down the aisle. Instead of saying her vows, Blanchard-Wood was sipping drinks with her girlfriends while a giant homemade banner reading "Lockdown didn’t stop my wedding - his willy did" was plastered to her front door. The 35-year-old was devastated when her ex-fiance Michael Whiteman confessed to sleeping with another woman. She then immediately cancelled their wedding which was supposed to take place in Gibraltar a few weeks ago. But instead of wallowing in self-pity, the customer services officer's friends refused to let the day go to waste. “I woke up that day and put a post online saying, I should be sipping champagne looking at the sea, getting ready for my wedding.

“But instead I’m sitting in my back garden, sipping tea and looking at dog poo," she told Britain's The Sun.

“My friends turned up half an hour later, so it was really nice.

“I don’t know if they came because of the Facebook post, if it was planned or not.

"I went outside and they had the note on the car, which was so funny.

“I stuck the note on my door and it was there for a good few days."

Blanchard-Wood, from Oundle, Northants, in the UK, said despite their marriage being called off, she's still friends with her ex. “I tried really hard not to be bitter. Don’t be bitter, be better," she added.

And as for Whiteman, his defence was: “I only cheated on her once. It was just something that happened.”