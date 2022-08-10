Sello Maake kaNcube gushes over wife Pearl: ‘I can’t imagine my life without her’

Veteran actor, director and producer Sello Maake kaNcube praised his wife, Pearl, as the woman his parents had prayed for. In his recent Instagram post, the former “Generations” actor paid a sweet tribute to the love of his life, wife and manager, also thanking her for saving his career and life.

Sharing a photograph of his wife, Maake kaNcube wrote: “This marriage is it for me, my task is in helping my wife realise the same goal. I'm constantly making sure that I’m worthy of her love and she has the validation to trust that she is the one for me.” “I practically can't imagine my life without her, that’s how much I love this woman. She is the woman my parents prayed I would marry one day.” He continued: “It took me 40 years to find her and God willing, I plan on giving her the best 40 years of life. We will be going to collect our Sassa money together! @pearlmaakekancube Pearl Mbewe Maake Kancube ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELLO Maake kaNcube (@sellomkn) Maake kaNcube has had his share of drama and heartbreak with his previous marriage to Palesa Mboweni. Earlier in the year, the legendary performer was embroiled in a scandal involving his former spouse. In February, “Sunday World” reported that Mboweni had taken legal action against Maake kaNcube, demanding that the actor pay her spousal maintenance.

Mboweni also insisted that Maake kaNcube pay her legal fees plus R200 000. Following the report, Maake kaNcube released a lengthy statement on Instagram, responding to the allegations, labelling his ex-wife a con artist. “I cannot believe I was married to a con artist and you guys called me names when I realised my blunder and divorced her after eight months!

“I’m not fighting this matter because I want to bash my ex-wife. I want the truth to be known and maybe I can help the young men who may fall victim to women similar to my ex-wife. “For the record, I must categorically and unequivocally state that I don’t think all women behave or do things that my ex-wife did to me.” The former couple got married in 2015 but divorced eight months later.