Sex, lies and infidelity: The one time Prince Philip responded to cheating rumours

The Duke of Edinburgh, seen as a loyal and worthy partner to Queen Elizabeth, has always been the dark horse of the British royal family.

A prince with no home when he wed Elizabeth in 1947, Prince Philip’s role was to dutifully support his queen, a role which is well documented in Netflix drama “The Crown."

But wherever he want, so did the controversy. Dogged by rumours of infidelity during their decades-long marriage, Philip was known for his wondering eye.

One could even suggest his adoration of the opposite sex was seen as a distraction from his royal duties.

But a new book suggests the duke addressed these rumours head on in the past. According to Philip Eade, the author of ’Prince Philip: The Turbulent Early Life of the Man Who Married Queen Elizabeth II', the duke was known as “The Naked Waiter.”