Sex, lies and infidelity: The one time Prince Philip responded to cheating rumours
The Duke of Edinburgh, seen as a loyal and worthy partner to Queen Elizabeth, has always been the dark horse of the British royal family.
A prince with no home when he wed Elizabeth in 1947, Prince Philip’s role was to dutifully support his queen, a role which is well documented in Netflix drama “The Crown."
But wherever he want, so did the controversy. Dogged by rumours of infidelity during their decades-long marriage, Philip was known for his wondering eye.
One could even suggest his adoration of the opposite sex was seen as a distraction from his royal duties.
But a new book suggests the duke addressed these rumours head on in the past. According to Philip Eade, the author of ’Prince Philip: The Turbulent Early Life of the Man Who Married Queen Elizabeth II', the duke was known as “The Naked Waiter.”
The book depicts the prince in quite a risqué light, suggesting that he enjoyed “rip-roaring stag parties.” Allegedly Prince Philip once served dinner to some guests wearing only a mask and a tiny lace apron, Showbiz CheatSheet reported.
Despite rumours of cheating, the duke has stood firm. “Privately, he will say, ‘How could I?'” Mike Parker, the duke’s first Private Secretary told The Telegraph in 2004. “‘I’ve had a detective in my company, night and day, since 1947.’”
Although "The Crown“ doesn’t mention Philip’s alleged affairs, it does allude to his penchant for women.
His list of alleged conquests include stage performer Patricia Kirkwood and Sacha Hamilton, the Duchess of Abercorn.