Shakira gets candid about Gerard Piqué split: ‘I’ve had rough year and put up with a lot of c***!’

Shakira says she’s had a “rough year“ since her split from Gerard Piqué. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 45, broke up from 36-year-old footballer Piqué – with whom she has sons Milan, 10, and 8-year-old Sasha – after 12 years of dating and has now said she finds writing songs cathartic as she has had put up with so much “c***” over the break-up.

She said on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” about releasing her so-called “diss track” “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53” in the wake of her split: “I’ve had a very rough year since my separation and writing this song has been so important to me.

“It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions. “I really felt that I don’t even have fans out there. I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much c*** the way I had to. “And I did write the song for me but also I feel that it was meant for so many women out there that needed a forum and a voice to represent them in so many ways.”

Shakira sings on “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53” in an apparent dig at Piqué’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, 23: “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.” The singer – born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – also appears to target Piqué’s intellect by singing: “A lot of gyms. But work your brain a little bit too.” In another section she sings: “You left me the mother-in-law as a neighbour. With the press at my door and a debt with the treasury.”