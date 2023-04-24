Shannen Doherty files for divorce while battling stage 4 cancer

Shannen Doherty has filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko. After 11 years of marriage, Doherty, 52, has started legal proceedings to dissolve her union with photographer Iswarienko.

Doherty’s representative Leslie Sloane, told TMZ: “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt’s agent as she is intimately involved.” Doherty did not directly comment on the proceedings but she posted a cryptic note on Instagram, which read: “The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect.” According to the documents filed by Doherty, the pair split in January.

Doherty and Iswarienko tied the knot in in Malibu, California, on October 15, 2011. She was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, and Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003. The wedding was filmed for the finale of the couple’s WE tv reality series “Shannen Says”, which documented their wedding-planning journey. Speaking previously about Iswarienko, Doherty said: “I’ve definitely found my soulmate. I’ve found my partner. He’s a good one – and it’s about time.

“My husband said something beautiful to me the other day. He said: ‘The only thing I care about is whatever I go through in life, it’s with you. Whether we have kids or not, as long as I’m with you, I'm going to be happy and fulfilled.’” Doherty has spent the past few years dealing with treatments for stage 4 breast cancer.