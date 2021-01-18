Shay Mitchell: My relationship ebbs and flows

Shay Mitchell says her relationship with Matte Babel “ebbs and flows”, with the ups and down pushed to extremes by the quarantine brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The 33-year-old actress has been romancing Matte Babel – with whom she has 15-month-old daughter Atlas – since 2017, and has said the couple have ups and downs, which have been pushed to extremes by the quarantine brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. She said: “It is a lot at times. And I think that too can go on ebbs and flows. One minute I’m like, ‘You stay on this side of the bedroom, I’ll be on this side, do not cross this line.’ “You know? And then other days I’m like, ‘Oh, this is awesome. I feel very grateful that I have you here to watch this Netflix show.’ You know what I mean? So it comes in ebbs and flows for sure.” And the “Pretty Little Liars” alum is putting an emphasis on “alone time” whilst stuck indoors, because she wants to prioritise self-care as much as possible.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: “I think we too also have to take our moments of alone time. I think that’s always really important. I definitely treasure those moments I get to myself as well.”

Meanwhile, Shay previously revealed she has no intention of getting engaged to Matte, because although she “loves weddings”, she doesn’t see herself tying the knot.

She said last year: “A lot of people ask. It’s never been something I really cared for. And I love weddings, love weddings.

“I can watch them all day long. I love attending, I love being a part of my friends’ [weddings], anybody’s to be quite honest. It’s just not something I care for myself and it’s something that Matte and I have spoken about.”

Shay also said Matte has questioned her stance on the matter, but respects her decision to keep things as they are.

She added: “He’s been like, ‘You sure?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we work so well right now.’ It’s great and this dynamic just works for us.”