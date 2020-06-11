Shut the front door! Prince Harry said what to Peter Crouch about his wife?

During his bachelor days, the Duke of Sussex was quite the catch. With a string of conquests, we were worried there for a hot second, thinking he'd take a while to settle down.

And with a colourful past, some stories are bound to come out of the woodwork. So we found it interesting when former British soccer star Peter Crouch revealed a funny antidote of his own about the prince that happened in 2015.

According to Crouch, Prince Harry had asked him how he managed to bag his wife Abbey Clancy. The former striker admitted he was "taken aback" by the hilarious observation.

We've heard the story before, but now he revealed his wife's response, and apparently, she was over the moon.

Recalling the incident with The Radio Times, Crouch said that he wanted to call Harry a "cheeky b*****d" but was lost for words.