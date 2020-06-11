Shut the front door! Prince Harry said what to Peter Crouch about his wife?
During his bachelor days, the Duke of Sussex was quite the catch. With a string of conquests, we were worried there for a hot second, thinking he'd take a while to settle down.
And with a colourful past, some stories are bound to come out of the woodwork. So we found it interesting when former British soccer star Peter Crouch revealed a funny antidote of his own about the prince that happened in 2015.
According to Crouch, Prince Harry had asked him how he managed to bag his wife Abbey Clancy. The former striker admitted he was "taken aback" by the hilarious observation.
We've heard the story before, but now he revealed his wife's response, and apparently, she was over the moon.
Recalling the incident with The Radio Times, Crouch said that he wanted to call Harry a "cheeky b*****d" but was lost for words.
The footballer was playing a Unicef charity match at the time at Old Trafford when the prince visited the changing rooms, the Daily Mail reported.
The two started chatting when Harry asked him the embarrassing question. "I was taken aback. But I found it hilarious. Abs was over the moon. She thought she could be a princess," revealed Crouch.
"I had so many things I should have said back. But I was so taken aback I didn't say anything. I've met him a couple of times, and Prince William. And they were both great. Really down-to-earth normal fellas," he added.
Crouch and his wife Abbey married in 2011 and are parents to four children. The family have been self-isolating at their Surrey mansion in England.