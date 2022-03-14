Siya Kolisi chooses violence, pokes fun at wife Rachel’s dance moves at SA Sports Awards

We love girls who know how to celebrate each other and are not afraid to show it. When a girl compliments another girl, it has a different pretext than when a guy compliments a girl.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi posted a picture from the South Africa Sports Awards held in Durban on Saturday night. In the caption, the ever funny Siya apologises for his wife, who was fangirling Olympic 200m breaststroke champion and record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker, throughout the whole ceremony. His caption: “Rachel Kolisi misbehaving and being a fangirl, Tatjana Schoenmaker thank you so much for understanding. She’s not coming again,’’ he said.

He also poked fun at Rachel’s dance moves. Schoenmaker was the biggest winner at the ceremony as she walked away with the coveted Sports Star, Sportswoman of the Year awards and Shield of Jove. Even though she was the biggest winner, it did not stop her from also fanning Rachel. She posted a caption that admitted to playing cool all night. “What an incredible night at the SA Sports Awards. I had the best partner to celebrate it all with, Fabienne Schoenmaker.

“I got a seat next to our very own Siya Kolisi and his beautiful wife, Rachel Kolisi. It was so hard trying to play cool and not go crazy,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by -TATJANA-SCHOENMAKER- (@tatjanaschoen) While this might be one of the cutest things to witness, it’s Siya’s award and speech that got some South Africans talking. Kolisi accepted the award on behalf of the SA Rugby Union for Federation of the Year, before he was named the People’s Choice Sports Star Of The Year, a result of the public vote.

"It’s always awkward getting an individual award when playing a team sport, but thank you to all my coaches and teammates and to all who support me," Siya said in his acceptance speech. "Now, to all the men: Let’s talk about gender equality in sport. We (men) get all the money, but the women work as hard as we do. If we don’t speak up about it, nothing will change. We (men) must use our platform to speak up for women," he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi)