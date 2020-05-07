Siya Kolisi posts throwback shout out to Rachel: 'Thank you for believing in me'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Even as the world battles a global pandemic, showing your partner how much you appreciate them is about the most loving thing you can do. And that's exactly what Siya Kolisi did this week. After meeting at a dinner party in 2012 and then walking down the aisle in 2016, Siya and Rachel Kolisi have always had each other's back. From the touching social media posts to the public shows of affection, there's always been a mutual love that's hard to ignore.

Taking to Instagram the Springbok caption gave his wife a shout out post with a throwback picture of the couple from years ago. Sharing two photos of the couple, Siya captioned the post: "I believe strong 💪🏾 Mrs @rachel_kolisi !thank you for believing in me and challenging me to be better vah! Ungadinwa nono mani!"

The post is testament to where they started and how far they've come. It's an adorable gesture on Siya's part, taking into consideration that after four years of marriage and four children, keeping the spark alive isn't always top of the priority list.

The couple have also been doing their part as the country settles into level 4 of the lockdown. The Springbok recently visited the Eastern Cape area he grew up in to deliver food parcels.

"As a young boy some days we didn’t have food at home. And I would go from house to house with a empty cup asking for maize meal, beans anything that would feed my family and I for the night," Kolisi wrote on Instagram.

"I was reminded of these stories from the same ladies that would fill my cup all those years ago, while delivering food that will fill their families for a month."