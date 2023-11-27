Siya Kolisi reveals he went to marriage counselling ‘because my heart was so hard’

Those that have read Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s memoir ‘Rise’ may know the mountains that he had to climb to get to where he is. From being single-handedly raised by his grandmother to witnessing violence in the township and his own home, the dad of two had seen more than his fair share of poverty and destruction before he even reached age 16.

And yet, he never ceases to amaze his legions of fans, including Welsh rugby legend Dan Biggar. While interviewing Kolisi at his Paris home for the Daily Mail, Biggar admitted that he was taken aback by Kolisi’s harrowing stories of surviving from day to day. During the interview, the newest member of Racing 92 touched on why he would never go into politics, saying: “You don’t want to see me there. I’m going to dedicate myself to my foundation.”

