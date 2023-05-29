It appears that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is recovering well from the knee injury he sustained in the United Rugby Championship with the Sharks.
Kolisi tore his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) and underwent surgery in Cape Town at the end of April.
The dad of two has been making the most of his down time, including trips to Home Affairs in preparation for the family’s big move to France where Kolisi will be playing for Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
It appears the injury has done nothing to dampen his humour. Known for making his wife, Rachel, the butt of his jokes, Kolisi has once again taken aim at her.
Who knows, maybe his love language is instilling humour in their marriage?
Taking to Instagram, Rachel posted pictures of herself and Kolisi, accompanied by Kolisi’s younger sister, Liphelo, at a Home Affairs branch.
Tagging her hubby in the post, Rachel said, “@siyakolisi said he’ll show me what I do whenever I take a pic with him.”
And true to form, Kolisi went through the motions of mimicking his wife in the series of snaps.
When Kolisi jumped into her DMs asking, “@rachelkolisi am I wrong ?”, a fan responded: "@siyakolisi somehow still find and post the ones where her eyes are closed…“
Online users had a field day in the comments section. One person joked: “Heading off to Siya’s page to see if he is wrong.”
Another wrote: “Everyone needs a Siya to keep them entertained at Home Affairs…”
And to prove if Kolisi was right about his wife’s poses, we headed over to his IG page. We reckon Rachel wins this one.