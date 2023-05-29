Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 29, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Siya Kolisi’s obviously on the mend as he takes potshots at wife Rachel

Taking to Instagram, Rachel posted pictures of herself and her husband, Siya Kolisi, accompanied by Kolisi’s younger sister Liphelo at a Home Affairs branch. Picture: rachelkolisi/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Rachel posted pictures of herself and her husband, Siya Kolisi, accompanied by Kolisi’s younger sister Liphelo at a Home Affairs branch. Picture: rachelkolisi/Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

It appears that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is recovering well from the knee injury he sustained in the United Rugby Championship with the Sharks.

Kolisi tore his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) and underwent surgery in Cape Town at the end of April.

The dad of two has been making the most of his down time, including trips to Home Affairs in preparation for the family’s big move to France where Kolisi will be playing for Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

It appears the injury has done nothing to dampen his humour. Known for making his wife, Rachel, the butt of his jokes, Kolisi has once again taken aim at her.

Who knows, maybe his love language is instilling humour in their marriage?

More on this

Taking to Instagram, Rachel posted pictures of herself and Kolisi, accompanied by Kolisi’s younger sister, Liphelo, at a Home Affairs branch.

Tagging her hubby in the post, Rachel said, “@siyakolisi said he’ll show me what I do whenever I take a pic with him.”

And true to form, Kolisi went through the motions of mimicking his wife in the series of snaps.

When Kolisi jumped into her DMs asking, “@rachelkolisi am I wrong ?”, a fan responded: "@siyakolisi somehow still find and post the ones where her eyes are closed…“

Online users had a field day in the comments section. One person joked: “Heading off to Siya’s page to see if he is wrong.”

Another wrote: “Everyone needs a Siya to keep them entertained at Home Affairs…”

And to prove if Kolisi was right about his wife’s poses, we headed over to his IG page. We reckon Rachel wins this one.

Related Topics:

Siya KolisiComedyMarriageRugbySharks

Share

Recent stories by:

Marchelle Abrahams
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe