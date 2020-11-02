Siya Kolisi’s translated tweet leaves fans in hysterics

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

One thing’s for sure, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi knows how to make fun of himself. His sharp sense of humour is not lost on his more than 37K Twitter followers, and wife Rachel Kolisi is often the butt of his jokes. The couple are always taking pot shots at each other on social media, often leading to them topping the Twitter charts. This time fans were left confused when Kolisi posted a picture of the two on Twitter. In the image he appears to be explaining something to Rachel. The caption reads: “Bendimqhatha apha, ndizibona ngeposture le.” Bendimqhatha apha, ndizibona ngeposture le 😝 pic.twitter.com/t7mNHRPYE7 — Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) October 31, 2020 The direct translation from Xhosa is “I was lying here, you can even see my posture”.

But tweeps chose instead to use the translate tweet function, which gives the phrase lost in translation a whole new meaning.

According to Google, what Kolisi said was: “I was cheating on her here, seeing myself through this post.”

You can imagine the comments that the translation produced.

Many saw the funny side and blamed Google for the mishap.

Translation no ways, jonga sana asitolikwa isiXhosa 😂 not even Google — Bulelani Best (@StBulelani_burg) November 1, 2020

Others referred to Rachel’s body language and said she didn’t fall for the joke.

From the way she looks at you, she didn’t fall for it. 😀😀 — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 1, 2020

Just last week, Rachel shared a video to Instagram of their son Nicholas asking his mom for a baby brother.

The 29-year-old was having none of it. Instead she left the question up in the air, prompting Siya to comment with “Nick please say it louder” with a smiley face emoji.

But Rachel had other plans and responded with a cheeky “no probs babes. When you’re a stay-at-home Dad.”