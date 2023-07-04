Social media and reality TV star Vovo spotted at church match-making service

Social media entertainer Vuyokazi "Vovo" Nguqu at the weekend was spotted at Shekainah Healing Ministries’ mass service for their special service Praying for Marriages - Strengthening the Foundation of Love (Inkonzo Yamadakhi). After gaining social media fame with her funny videos,’ Nguqu was cast in Mzansi Magic’s reality show about little people with big hearts, “Short n Sweet”.

On the show, Nguqu opened up about her desires to get pregnant and married. The Cape Town-based reality star was spotted dressed in traditional bride attire amongst other hopeful brides at the prayer for marriages service which took place in Phillipi.

In a media statement, the Apostle Mohlala explained the significance of the service of praying for marriages. "Praying for Marriages" is an event dedicated to embracing and affirming the sacred institution of marriage.

“We recognize the importance of strong and healthy marriages in nurturing families and fostering thriving communities.