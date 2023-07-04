Independent Online
Social media and reality TV star Vovo spotted at church match-making service

The Cape Town-based reality star was spotted dressed in traditional bride attire amongst other hopeful brides. Picture: Facebook

Published 27m ago

Social media entertainer Vuyokazi "Vovo" Nguqu at the weekend was spotted at Shekainah Healing Ministries’ mass service for their special service Praying for Marriages - Strengthening the Foundation of Love (Inkonzo Yamadakhi).

After gaining social media fame with her funny videos,’ Nguqu was cast in Mzansi Magic’s reality show about little people with big hearts, “Short n Sweet”.

On the show, Nguqu opened up about her desires to get pregnant and married.

The Cape Town-based reality star was spotted dressed in traditional bride attire amongst other hopeful brides at the prayer for marriages service which took place in Phillipi.

In a media statement, the Apostle Mohlala explained the significance of the service of praying for marriages.

"Praying for Marriages" is an event dedicated to embracing and affirming the sacred institution of marriage.

“We recognize the importance of strong and healthy marriages in nurturing families and fostering thriving communities.

“The event aims to unite couples, families, and individuals in a powerful time of prayer, seeking divine guidance, and spiritual blessings for their marriages.”

It’s unclear whether Nguqu was among the successful hopefuls that found a partner but Mohlala posted a picture of her on stage with the caption; “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome Prophetess Mrs V Mohlala.”

