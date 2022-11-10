Sonia Booth wishes hubby Matthew and his alleged side chick a happy anniversary

From Tupperware to cheesecake, the scandalous tale of Matthew Booth’s alleged affair has gone viral. Only because the ex-soccer player’s wife Sonia Booth is not holding back and is letting all the dirty laundry out for the world to see.

Story continues below Advertisement

And it doesn’t look like she’s going to stop any time soon. The gloves are off and she’s out for blood! On Wednesday afternoon she tweeted, “Happy anniversary in advance lovebirds @MatthewBoothZA and @bongz1 #LegendsAndGroupies” Happy anniversary in advance lovebirds @MatthewBoothZA and @bongz1 #LegendsAndGroupies https://t.co/RGspwm2MQb — I was Sonia before Booth! (@SoniaBoothZA) November 9, 2022 This post comes as a response to a tweet by @l_keletso who in her post appears to have knowledge of when the alleged affair started, as well as addressing the issue of their divorce.

She tweets, “So if he’s not divorcing, you’re not? Why must he be ‘the plaintiff?’ Why is the ball in his court when he’s the one who wronged u? So “Sonia before Booth” is still dependent on him? Looks like there hasn’t been a conversation.. his anniversary with Bongz is in 3 months phela” Sonia previously claimed that the alleged affair started on Valentine's Day. On Wednesday she took to Instagram to a screengrab of a tweet by @waah_no, who shared three images of what appears to be the ex-soccer player with another woman having lunch.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth) The tweet showing the images reads: “@SoniaBoothZA my friend and I bumped into Matthew Booth 4 weeks ago and saw him with we a woman assumed was his wife due to the extreme affection they were showing one another.” Later on Wednesday afternoon, she went live on Instagram claiming that her husband, Matthew, used a spare key to unlock and search her vehicle while she was in the gym. She posted, “Me being tracked, my car searched using a spare key...unfortunately for him I stepped out the gym as he was busy searching...10 seconds later he steps out the gym for a "talk", too late. Done with the lies.”