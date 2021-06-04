Sophia Hutchins denies Caitlyn Jenner romance again: 'She is a parent to me'

Sophia Hutchins has been forced to deny rumours of a romance with Caitlyn Jenner yet again.

The 25-year-old beauty and the ‘I Am Cait’ star have been close friends for several years, and have had romance rumours circling them for just as long.

Although the pair have continuously denied speculation they are dating, Sophia has now released another statement insisting she sees Caitlyn as a “parent” to her.

She told People magazine: "I don't want controversy. I am just trying to live my life. Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship. I feel so blessed and humbled to be a part of such an amazing family and that she treats me like a daughter. I feel blessed that we are able to work together.

“There's no hanky panky. I feel like I've been saying that for the past five years.”

Sophia’s comments come after she posted a screenshot on her Instagram Story showing a tweet that claimed she and Caitlyn – who are both transgender – have been "together" for four years.

She wrote alongside it: “Fake news! Not a lesbian! F*** off.

"Love the whole LGBT community but so tired of rumors that I am romantically with Caitlyn. I am only ever with men and only ever have been. Stop the rumors! It's been years. (sic)”

Sophia previously denied romance speculation in November, when she said she can't understand why their bond is such a big deal to people.

She said at the time: "I'm like, how is this a big story that we are not dating? Like, why is there so much attention on this? We aren't like that's front page of the style section. I don't think so.

“Caitlyn's like my parent. [She has] met all the guys I've dated, [and she is] just the sweetest person.

"And I'm not attracted to women or you know, or a 70 year old, quite frankly."