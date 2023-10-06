‘Sorry my genes are strong’ - woman wants divorce after mother-in-law demands paternity test and her husband agrees

Some mothers-in-law can be really unnecessarily mean. And most of the time, it’s because they want to protect their sons.

What’s worse is when those ‘mamma’s boys’ don’t stand up against their overbearing mothers to make things better for their wives. This wife has had enough of her mother-in-law to the point where she is in fact ready to leave her marriage because of her. Can you imagine your MIL demanding a paternity test just because your child doesn’t look like his dad?

For this Reddit user that was the last straw, especially since her husband didn’t stand up to his mother and had the nerve to agree to the paternity test. Out of sheer frustration, she is now considering divorcing her husband because he continues to allow his mother to make her life hell. “This whole situation is embarrassing and I am just done with it,” wrote the Reddit user.

The woman who has been married to her husband for three years shared that his mom has always been overwhelming and bold with her input on everything. “I genuinely think it's not fair to be mad at your partner for something he didn't do himself. He can't control what his mom does or says. But what's also not fair is him not addressing it when I am clearly uncomfortable or upset and instead just talking me into brushing it off or going with it. I never nor would I ever have a back-and-forth with my MIL,” she continued. “For a while now she has been making comments about how my son doesn't look like my husband when he was a toddler. Basically accusing me of sleeping around. This, rightfully so upset me. Sorry, my genes are strong what do I tell you. I was short with my husband because he didn't address how out of pocket and disrespectful this whole thing is,” writes the frustrated wife.

“It has been a week since my husband, - well, soon-to-be ex-husband - told me that he would be doing a paternity DNA test, not because he thinks that it's not his son but to shut his mom up. “Yes, exactly what you read. Idk (I don’t know) which one is worse, him accusing me of cheating or this s**t. But all I know is this is audacious,” she added. “I didn't cheat and I am not concerned one bit about the test results. I wasn't going to stop him from taking a DNA test, but I just know I don't want to deal with this any longer. I am looking for an apartment and I talked to a lawyer the day after he brought this DNA test thing up. And I've been acting more than normal since.

“We'll be getting the results in two days. I can't wait. He would be also getting divorce papers with that too.

“I tried my best to make this whole thing work and manage my relationship with my MIL as gracefully as possible. But thinking about it, it's not just my MIL that's the problem but how he is handling things is also a problem.” she said. Is she overreacting? Reddit users say she’s not.