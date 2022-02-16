Student’s job application goes viral as she proposes to potential employer

Dikshita Basu, is a final year student of computer science at Sathyabama University, Chennai. What makes her story so special is her Valentine’s Day special internship pitch on LinkedIn. According to her linkedIn profile, Basu is a final-year design student of Tamil Nadu's Sathyabama University and a product designer.

Her Valentine's Day proposal caught the attention of food delivery company called, Zomato, or more specifically, the CEO of Food Delivery Rahul Ganjoo and Zomato Design Lead Vijay Verma's. Basu tagged Zomato in on her presentation posted on LinkedIn. Her post read: “This Valentine’s Day I want to ask Zomato out, for an Internship. So, to apply... I thought to curate something that is worthwhile."

According to CNBC TV, in her presentation, Dikshita illustrated some of the issues with the Zomato app and offered a proposal on how to fix them. Some of the solutions included repositioning the drafts folder for improved user flow. She also suggested a 15-second video-based feature called “Zomato Zing”, inspired by the movie ‘Hotel Transylvania’, stating that it would help with engagement from the target market. And she hit them with the classic Valentine’s Day question: “So, Dear Zomato, Will you be my Valentine and go on an interview date with me?” Smart and sassy.

As stated by Mint, Food Delivery CEO Rahul Ganjoo repliec: “Appreciate the effort Dikshita Basu! We'll be in touch shortly,"