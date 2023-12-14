Taylor Lautner reveals it was Taylor Swift who broke off their relationship

Taylor Lautner has confirmed it was Taylor Swift who called off their relationship. The 'Twilight' star, 31, romanced the pop megastar, 33, briefly in 2009 and provided some of the inspiration for her 'Speak Now' album, while he more recently starred in her music video for 'I Can See You'.

The 'Home Team' actor says the pair lost contact and didn't speak "for a while", but "rekindling" his friendship with the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker - who is now dating 34-year-old NFL star Travis Kelce - this past year has been "one of the greatest moments" in his life. Swift’s 'Speak Now' song 'Back to December' is about him and when asked what happened that month on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, he quipped: “You don’t wanna know.” Quizzed on whether the Grammy winner made the decision to split, he replied: “Yes, absolutely.

“I’m thinking back on exactly what happened. But no, yeah, she did.” Lautner - who is married to nurse Tay Dome - continued: “I think when you respect somebody for who they are, like in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive and continue that love in a different way. “We stayed friendly, we would see each other now and then. But we then did fall out of touch and didn’t talk for a while. But I’ve always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person before anything else.

“Honestly I would say one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship. “Above anything else that she is, she is just a wonderful human. And she’s pretty great to have in your life.” Lautner shedding light on who broke things off comes after the movie star recently insisted marrying a superfan of his ex-girlfriend was the "perfect situation".

Speaking on his and his spouse's 'The Squeeze' podcast, he said: "I know on paper, it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it.