Team Rachel vs Team Siya: loyalties divide as South Africa chooses sides

Over the years Siya and Rachel’s story has, for me and most of South Africa, represented the potential for South Africans to unite across differences. Their family symbolised hope and resilience. For most of us, Rachel is seen as a relatable figure, an ordinary woman trying to raise her children and keep her marriage afloat under extraordinary circumstances.

For years we saw Rachel Kolisi appearing by Siya’s side, supporting his career and tirelessly working to keep their family’s public image one of joy, unity, and resilience. Now, with their relationship fractured, that symbol has also been shaken, leaving many women grappling with the complexities of loyalty and admiration. With the news of their divorce, a wave of public reaction has exposed a deep division within the country, splitting our loyalties and sparking reactions on social media platforms.

While some remain on “Team Siya” for his sportsmanship and role in uplifting communities, a strong and vocal “Team Rachel” has emerged, sympathising with a woman who, many feel, went through so much to maintain their public image as a strong, supportive family. On social media, women on “Team Rachel” are expressing their support One user wrote, “Rachel Kolisi deserves respect for holding things together when she could have walked away long ago. She was building their home while Siya was out there winning hearts.” Another added, “She’s not just the ‘rugby wife.’ She’s a mother, a wife, and a role model. For her to face betrayal after all of that, it’s heartbreaking.” Through the highs and lows of Siya’s rugby career, she became the backbone of the Kolisi household, holding things together while raising their children and often being the public face of a tightly-knit, loving family.

However, as it has been revealed, like many women, Rachel’s steady loyalty to her husband and country came at a high personal cost. Over the years Rachel had hinted on social media about Siya’s alleged affairs, questioning why certain women were sliding into his DM. When I watched his documentary “Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story”, a few months ago, my admiration for him left me teary-eyed and proud to have him as our captain.

When she briefly opened up about her struggles with her husband’s “two sides”, saying “It’s like there were two other people. It was Siya, and then there was a horrible Siya. I was full on ready for a divorce. I was done, done, done,” it was implied that he had seen the errors of his ways and reformed. Clearly, that was not the case. As a result of the divorce announcement, many women in South Africa are rallying around her, feeling that her contributions to the Kolisi family and her sacrifices were made in good faith while Siya, at times, was not holding up his side of the bargain. Rachel and Siya Kolisi’s separation has been a stark reminder that behind the polished photos and carefully curated social media posts, real people face real struggles.