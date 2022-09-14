Thandiswa Mazwai: ‘I don’t miss dating men’

Thandiswa Mazwai gets candid about boys, insisting she does not miss dating men. During her recent interview on 959 Breakfast with Dineo Ranaka and Phenduka, globally recognised singer and songwriter Thandiswa “King Tha” Mazwai spoke candidly about seeing women only.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am only seeing women,” confirmed Thandiswa in response to Phenduka’s question about relationships. “I haven't been with a man for like 15 years. I don't miss them. I keep them a stone throw away,” said the singer. She went on to explain that she did see other men after her public split with fellow Bongo Maffin musician Stoan Seate, over a decade ago.

The pair share a 22-year old daughter Malaika. “I did have other boyfriends after Stoan, definitely…I like boys... I just don't care to have meaningful relationships with them. I think they're good for fast love.” The “Zabalaza” hitmaker made it clear that she does not want to be boxed in terms of her sexuality when Ranaka asked her “what do you identify as?”

Story continues below Advertisement

“In terms of? Mazwai asked. She continued: “I don't know, what do you identify as? posing the same question to Ranaka. In her response, Ranaka said: “I don't know I'm a human being.”

Story continues below Advertisement

And Phenduka said he identified as a straight male. Mazwai dodged the question and started talking about how she admired the bromance among men. “Men love soccer players and also men love other men,” shared Mazwai.

Story continues below Advertisement

It all started when Ranaka told Mazwai that she was privileged to have seen the “naughty” side of her as she is always perceived as serious. “There is that public image of you that's almost put on that deep… respect me, fear me, sort of thing,” Ranaka told Mazwai “There's a great mythology around me, sometimes I play into it and enjoy it and other times I completely dismantle it.,” she responded.