That’s deep! Man proposes to his girlfriend 10m under water

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Guys are coming up with the most creative ideas on how to pop the big question, “will you marry me?” Going down on one knee in a crowded restaurant, hiding an engagement ring in a slice of cake or letting her find the ring at the bottom of your champagne glass is such a bore. Real amature moves! Australian man, Mattia Matarrese’s marriage proposal was anything but armature. Matarrese really went the extra mile, and depth, to propose to his girlfriend Fiona Ngo. Knowing that she loved she diving as much as he does, he decided to pop the question 10m under water.

Mattia Matarrese proposed to his girlfriend under water. Picture: Instagram/matto_man

The 30 year old from Perth organised this big surprise with the help of a diving company.

Using sheets of laminated paper and the engagement ring, which he attached to a clam shell, he managed to ask the question under water.

Of course she said YES.

Who wouldn’t?!

“The first time we said ’I love you’ to each other was under water on a dive, we wrote it on a slate.

“So it felt perfect for the proposal too” said Matarrese to Metro News.

He was very worried about the ring floating away so he I tied the engagement ring to a special clam to ensure that it was safe.

“Fiona had no idea this was coming. We just decided to go to Christmas Island for a holiday and have some fun diving.”

“I had laminated sheets that she had to read, and nod that she understood.

“The last one asked if she wanted to be my dive buddy forever, and then I pulled out the ring.

“She was so happy, she was screaming “woohoo” and was just elated.“

Fiona said she never saw the proposal coming and added it was the perfect way to pop the question as it reflects who they are as a couple.

She said: “It was a total surprise, I did not suspect a thing.

“He hid it so well! It was hard to say “yes” under water, and giving the thumbs up means you want to go up to the surface.

“So my ‘yes; to the question was an ‘okay’ symbol.“

“Our engagement story reflects on who we are as a couple.

“Unique, fun and crazy and I wouldn’t want to have it any other way. ‘I still can’t believe that he managed to hide this surprise from me and how much planning he had put into it to make it a memory of a lifetime.”