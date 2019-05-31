Picture: Pinterest

Friendships are part of a valuable support structure.



Through thick and thin, they remain at your side. They are the ones who pick you up and dust you off and when you fall down and, when you are celebrating success, they'll be gleefully jumping for joy, embracing every fortune that comes your way.





However, not all friends are what they seem. As they come and go, you'll grow to realise not every friendship is meant to last - some people enter chapters of your life solely to teach you valuable lessons.





From competitive friends to BFFs, Rakhi Beekrum, counselling psychologist and resident psychologist at eThekwini Hospital & Heart Centre, shared the seven types of friends you're sure to encounter in life.



