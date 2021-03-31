The audacity? Boyfriend breaks down costs of romantic weekend away on spreadsheet

OH, THAT giddy feeling of young love when stolen kisses and holding hands makes your heart skip a beat. It’s the things romance movies are made of. But what those movies don’t show is the first cracks that start opening up along the fragile fabric of a promise that could have been. It starts with the splitting of the restaurant bill and then spills over into your first romantic weekend away. You may be cracking up, but for Redditor bluemahoon, this became her reality. Posting her predicament on Reddit, she basically broke things down with: “First romantic weekend away with new boyfriend (24 M) and he sent me a spreadsheet breaking down cost of everything and exactly how much I owe him?!”

Bluemahoon says she and her boyfriend are in professional jobs on decent salaries, and that the couple had been dating exclusively for a few months and started planning their first weekend away.

But then red flags started appearing when he asked “what if we break up before the trip?”

Things started getting stranger when he suggested that he’d “broken down the cost of the weekend.”

“He’d attached a spreadsheet with our names in it, literally breaking down the cost of everything to the cent, with the final add up of everything telling me I owed him $167.99 (R2 491),” she wrote.

“I’m not tight with money at all, and would happily have just given him $200 to cover my share of the weekend (or booked some things each and let it all balance out) without the need to quibble over minor costs like this”.

“He’s an accountant so I get that he kinda does spreadsheets for a living, but this has ruined the vibe of the weekend for me. I’m his new girlfriend going on a romantic weekend away, not a client to send an invoice outlining every cent. It feels so procedural.

“Am I right to feel this is weird/unreasonable?”

Her fellow Redditors were quick to comment on the post, but the general consensus was split in half.

Check out some of the responses below:

Oh wow so I'm basically the boyfriend here. My spouse and I still have separate bank accounts, and I've always let him know exactly what his half of things is. Our first "expensive" date was to see a concert after dating for a month and I insisted on a breakup contingency plan — Jessi Ann 🖤💀💜 (@jessi_zang) March 24, 2021

I just cuz he has a decent income, doesn’t mean he has a lot of extra money. Car debt, student loans, credit cards, it adds up.



I think he was afraid to tell you he couldn’t afford the whole thing, and the invoice was him trying to make it easier on himself. — Porg (@MillennialPorg) March 24, 2021