‘The Bachelorette SA’ star Qiniso Van Damme and Gareth ‘Gaz’ Ehret call it quits

Theirs was a love story made in reality TV heaven. But for Qiniso Van Damme and Gareth “Gaz” Ehret, the shine has worn off their much-publicised relationship. The couple met on dating show 'The Bachelorette SA' in 2021 when Ehret was the last man standing in the season finale, and Van Damme gifted him the final rose.

Now, after three years together, Van Damme released a statement via her X account to confirm that she and Ehret are no longer together. Sharing a picture of the former couple, the model and TV personality wrote: “I am so thankful for the years Gareth and I have shared together, for having loved and been loved so beautifully, and so fully.” She added that their “love was real and special and will always remain so”.

Our love was real and special and will always remain so. We have chosen to share this love with each other as friends. #TheBacheloretteSA #MNet pic.twitter.com/jEZD3JiOVG — Qiniso Van Damme (@qinisovandamme) January 16, 2024 Although she didn't go into detail about the break-up, Van Damme made it clear that neither of them were to blame and added, "There are no bad guys in this love story."

The premise for the hit reality dating show is simple: A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love. For the former love birds, the next logical step was to seal the deal by getting married.

Unfortunately, this never materialised, and 'The Bachelorette SA' star shared her disappointment with online users. "I am so sorry to those who heard church bells, to those who believed with their whole hearts that this was on life. We both hoped so too," she explained.

X users soon flooded Van Damme’s timeline with messages of support and encouragement. “Friends can be lovers. Lovers can be friends. Sorry guys, All the best. you were my favourite ‘TV’ couple,” wrote a die-hard fan. “So sorry that you guys didn’t work out long term but I’m thankful you guys chose to share your love story with us. Sending you both lots of love,” added another.