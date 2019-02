Picture: Twitter screenshot



It was meant to be a fictitious event, just something for guys to take the p*ss out of when it comes to Valentine's Day. But #MensConference2019 has set Twitter and Facebook ablaze these past two days.

Believe it or not, there's even a Facebook page dedicated to the two-day conference. And in true Mzansi style, men across South Africa have heeded the call and responded with the best memes and clap-backs in response to the massive pressure put on them when it comes to that one day of the year when they are supposed to show bae some love.





Check out the most hilarious posts we've found this far.





When you're trying to catch a ride, and a break









His girlfriend's definitely not getting what she wants this year





Whilst packing for #MensValentinesConference I asked Bae what she wants me to bring her when I come back. She showed me her left hand and wiggled her fingers as a clue. I get it! A glove it is. #MensConference2019 pic.twitter.com/7B2OVjWuSU — Mars♕ (@Inno_Unlock) February 13, 2019





It's all relative













Ya, well guys, you stared first





Guys please enjoy the #MensConference2019 we in good hands pic.twitter.com/W6IZQQ5Jgd — 😍Qinisela😍 (@MissKue_Angie) February 15, 2019





What's a conference without gifts?









Yep, we'd be nervous too knowing that someone's reading through our texts