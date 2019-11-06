Reddit users were left stunned when a bride-to-be postponed her upcoming nuptials, pocketing the $30 000 in donations and then asking for further cash. Picture: Peakpx

Reddit users were left stunned when a bride-to-be postponed her upcoming nuptials, pocketing the $30 000 (about R440 000) in donations and then asked for further cash to plan another ceremony and reception. The bride, going by the name "Pam", posted the original message on Facebook. "After much reflection and [a] tear-filled conversation with our closest family members, we have decided to cancel our upcoming winter wedding," she wrote. "We will further notify this group when we are in a better place to reschedule."

Not finding anything wrong with pocketing the money, Pam went further on to say what they would be using the donations for: "Can you believe we have raised over $30,000??? Unbelievable!! Don't worry, the money you've donated will not be spent in vain but rather used towards a honeymoon in the coming months," she reassured them.

"After we regain financial stability and hold calm in our hearts after a honeymoon we will announce a new wedding date and reopen our money funds for any further gifts. Weddings are expensive!"

According to the Daily Mail, one user posted screenshots of her message on Reddit. The comments it received ranged from complete disbelief to anger - and rightly so.