The goodbyes never get easier, says Rachel Kolisi as Siya heads back on tour

The Springboks have had a bumper weekend. The six-week, eight-match British and Irish Lions tour ended on a high for the national rugby team after winning the series. For Rachel Kolisi, it was especially memorable as families of the players got to watch from the stands at Greenpoint stadium.

Taking to Instagram, the mom of two heaped praise on hubby Siya Kolisi, who led the team to their win. In a series of images, one with her and her bestie Layla Kolbe, standing with the coveted trophy, Kolisi wrote: “Once every 12 years this opportunity comes around. For many of the players and their families, it happens once in their careers. Yesterday the Springboks made history – again”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi) “I can’t believe I got to be apart of this! Something I’ll never take for granted.” She also revealed that Siya would be travelling for the next three months, saying that they said their goodbyes “to our hero today”.

“We need to get back to work and school, but the goodbyes never get easier,” she said. Rachel and the rest of the family will be making the big move to Durban soon while Siya goes back to all things rugby. The Boks arrived in Gqeberha on Sunday in preparation for the Rugby Championship.