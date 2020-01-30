As human beings, true love is our ultimate objective, whether we’re aware of it or not.
We may think we’re looking for something else, something material and fleeting, but even the pursuit of transient goals just leads us back to the truth of love. The purpose of all relationships is to dissolve the barriers that keep us from recognizing the love that already is and expressing the love we ultimately are.
Often when we’re in a relationship, we unwisely think the other individual is supposed to be like us, but if any two individuals are exactly the same, one of them is unnecessary. Each individual has their own unique set of values - fundamental drives that intrinsically or extrinsically drive their perceptions, decisions and actions.
Our values help to determine what is important to us and no two people have the same set of values. When we honour our partner’s value system, we realize that we’re surrounded by love in forms we sometimes don’t even recognize.
There are three ways to conduct a relationship, and each one has an entirely different outcome.
A careless relationship is one in which you project and focus on your own values without considering your partner at all. A careful relationship is when you think in terms of your partner’s values without considering your own…this one is called “walking on eggshells”.
Both are one-sided approaches that ignore the other individual and create tension in the relationship. But a caring relationship is one where you communicate your values in terms of theirs. You think of both sides simultaneously, expressing your love for yourself and each other.