The look of love? These pics prove that Boity and Anton Jeftha are Instagram official

If we had a R10 for every time Boity Thulo calls Anton Jeftha her “bestie”, we’d be planning luxury holidays for the festive season. The rumoured couple have always been coy about their relationship status, and Boity even went as far as denying she was dating the ’Legacy’ actor when appearing as a guest on Lasizwe’s YouTube show ’Drink or Tell The Truth’ in September.

In the bonus question round of the show, Lasizwe asked: “Boitumelo Thulo, are you dating Anton Jeftha?” After giggling, Boity then says “No. What? What were you expecting, I’m single”. A shocked Lasizwe then asks the question again, to which Boity responds again, saying: “I am forever single.”

But this past week has us guessing otherwise. The two attended the SA Style Awards Judges Dinner last week, looking very much a couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton David Jeftha (@antonjeftha) In one picture they are seen looking into each other’s eyes as Boity holds onto her date. In another, they are walking hand-in-hand while locking eyes.

And then there are also those IG Stories post of both attending a wedding together with Jeftha as the best man. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) And if we needed any more proof, the below picture, taken by a mutual friend is proof that romance is in the air.