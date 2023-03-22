The monk who almost gave up his acting career: Mimi Rogers reveals reason behind her failed marriage to Tom Cruise

Their marriage lasted only three years, but Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers were the talk of the town when they wed. Many called into question the six-year age gap, and for Rogers, it played a role in them parting ways.

But at the time of their divorce in 1990, both parties said “they parted because of issues they couldn’t work out”, reported thethings.com. During an interview in 2001, fandomwire.com reported Rogers as saying: “The stardom wasn’t really a problem. What did annoy me, though, was the age thing. Cruise ended his10-year marriage to Kidman in 2001. Picture: Reuters “Some of the tabloids brought it up all the time and exaggerated the gap between Tom and me.

“Every six months, they seemed to add a year to my age. If Tom and I were still married, the tabloids would probably have me in my sixties by now.” Rogers later opened up to “Playboy” magazine when pressed on the reason for their divorce. At the time, the media accused her of growing bored of her new conquest and using Cruise to further her career.

“Tom was seriously thinking of becoming a monk. At least for that period of time, it looked as though the marriage wouldn’t fit into his overall spiritual need,” she told the publication. “And he thought he had to be celibate to maintain the purity of his instrument.“