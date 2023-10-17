The povo’s guide to dating on a tight budget

Whether it’s a blind date or if you simply want to spoil your special person, going out on a date can be unaffordable at times, especially since most of us are financially struggling these days. But going on a romantic date doesn’t have to cost you a fortune since all that really matters is spending time with the person.

Here are a few budget-friendly date ideas. Become a tourist in your own city Many of us don’t really take the time to explore the cities we live in.

Take your date around your city or town and discover new places. Visit local parks, museums, or galleries that offer free or inexpensive admission. You never know, you might discover hidden gems that you didn’t even know existed. Picnic in the park

Spring is in the air and we can finally spend more time outdoors. Pack a homemade picnic with sandwiches, fruits, and snacks. There’s no need to be extravagant with the type of sandwiches or snacks you take along. Keep it simple. Find a cosy spot under a tree in a local park or garden and enjoy a romantic meal together. Sunset picnics are a great idea as well.

Picture: Pexels Movie night at home

Set up a cosy atmosphere at home with blankets, pillows, and dim lighting. Choose a movie you both enjoy and make some popcorn or homemade snacks. Cook a romantic dinner together Instead of dining out, plan a special dinner at home. This can be a fun activity while you get to know each other.

You’ll soon discover how skilled, or not, the other person is in the kitchen. Choose a recipe together and enjoy cooking a meal as a couple. Create a romantic atmosphere by lighting some candles, setting the table beautifully and enjoying the feast you created together.

DIY spa day Create a relaxing spa experience at home. A couple's spa experience can be expensive but it can easily be recreated at home.