I too soon found myself thinking how it would be if the South African Men’s Conference was to happen for real. Men actually having real and beneficial conversations with each other. Here’s my satirical letter to all men who would be attending and topics I’d like to be discussed.

With social media abuzz with Valentine's Day chatter, men on the streets of Twitterville announced that they’ll be attending a "Valentine's Men's Conference" from the 13 to 15 February. The conference isn’t real, nor has anyone ever stepped forward to actually plan one, but men have used the hashtag to highlight the pressures that come with Valentine's Day.

“Gentlemen, it’s that time of the year again where we, loyal, honourable and hardworking men gather for the annual Men’s Conference. I’ve seen numerous attempts by women on social media trying to distract us from attending, as they woo us with empty promises (chief, you won’t get a present this year either) but I’m glad many of you didn’t give in. Now that we’re gathered here, with one voice and one mission; to advance the male species in South Africa.

"The truth is, some of the worst social issues in SA are directly linked with the upbringing of men in the country, gender inequality, patriarchy, femicide, rape. All us. We need intimate sessions like this, where we can let things off our chest, teach each other, unlearn ideas and take on new challenges in life.

Due to this, I have made a list of topics that will be discussed during the conference that will emancipate us in ways we probably hadn’t imagined before.