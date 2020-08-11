This is when Prince Harry knew he found The One

Prince Harry knew Duchess Meghan was the one when she "wandered into the woodlands" for a "bathroom break" during their camping trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Botswana for a romantic holiday together not long after they first started dating and Prince Harry was "delightfully surprised" by how down-to-earth the actress was.

The new biography, 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family', reads: "Harry was delightfully surprised by Meghan’s down-to-earth attitude. While camping she cleaned her face with baby wipes and happily wandered into the woodlands if she needed a bathroom break."

Prince Harry had revealed in the couple’s 2017 engagement interview that he whisked Meghan away to Botswana after just two dates in 2016.

He said at the time: "And then it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. And we camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."