Bella Thorne is in a polyamorous relationship.
The 21-year-old actress has been romancing singer Benjamin Mascolo since April this year, and has now revealed they’ve welcomed a third party into their relationship, as they are now both also dating Alex Martini, who works as a production assistant on movie and TV sets.
Bella announced the news as she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself cuddling her new girlfriend, although Alex’s face is hidden in the images.
The "Famous In Love" actress wrote alongside the picture: “She’s very cute. first girl I have dated that’s camera shy (sic)”
Benjamin then commented: “You girls are cute”, and Bella replied: “see u soon baby”, alongside three heart emojis.