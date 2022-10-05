Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict split after 14 years of marriage

Tia Mowry has split from her husband. The 44-year-old actress has split from Cory Hardrict – the father of her children Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4 – after 14 years of marriage, but has vowed to “maintain a friendship” with him.

She announced on Instagram: “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Mowry filed divorce papers on Monday citing “irreconcilable differences”, and according to documents obtained by E! News, she is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children and has asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support, as they had a premarital agreement. The pair first met in 1996 when Hardrict appeared in an episode of Tia's show “Sister, Sister” and they started dating in 2000.

At the time, the actor was also working part-time as a security guard. He previously said: “That’s when I was just grinding, man. I was waiting on a bus stop— after I shot my first film. Her sister and her drove by, they saw me waiting and asked to give me a ride. I was embarrassed. I was downtown. They gave me a ride and we were friends ever since. They took me to Inglewood, so that’s how that relationship started.” The couple got married in April 2008 after eight years of dating and renewed their vows in 2013 on a beach in Malibu.

