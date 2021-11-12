TikTok star turns cheating ex-boyfriend’s apology text message into a song - and now it’s gone viral

Sending a woman an apology via a text message is never a good idea. Saying “I’m sorry” is something one should do face to face, especially if it’s about cheating one her.

Besides it being extremely impersonal, a text message is what can be considered hard evidence which can easily be shared. We all know how easy it is to simply copy and paste or do a screenshot and share this evidence to anyone and on any platform. When Jax, a singer and songwriter from Los Angeles, received a “bulls**t” apology from her cheating ex-boyfriend, she decided to be way more creative with his text message.

She turned his text into a song which she posted on TikTok. The video has already gained more than four million views since it was posted last week. The singer dramatically read her ex's apology text while violinist Lindsey Stirling played sad music in the background. “Adding sad violin to my ex's bulls**t apology text,” she captioned the hilarious clip.

In the text message, the unnamed ex-boyfriend admitted the he “hooked up with her roommate,” but explained that he was “going through a lot”. He said he was failing his classes and recently got fired, so he asked Jax to “show him some sympathy.” In the message he begins by saying, “Hey. I know you're probably never going to forgive me for what happened but I wanted a chance to explain”.

“I know it wasn't right that I ’technically’ hooked up with your roommate. But I've been going through a lot and that's not who I am. “I've been failing most of my classes, and you know I just got fired. So I would really appreciate if you showed me some sort of sympathy and [stopped] making me feel like a villain. “Plus, you've been really busy at work and I've been feeling really alone. I was just really missing you and it was a one time mistake.

“I love you so much more than Emily. What am I supposed to tell my family? I'm sorry, okay?” But no-one saw the last part of the apology coming! He wrote: “Also - did you change the Netflix password?”