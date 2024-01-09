Timothée Chalamet ‘incredibly appreciative’ of Kylie Jenner's support

Timothée Chalamet is "incredibly appreciative" of Kylie Jenner's support after the pair attended the Golden Globes together. The 'Wonka' star, 28, was joined by his billionaire beauty mogul girlfriend, 26, at the prestigious awards ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Hollywood on Sunday - where the pair were seen smooching.

An insider has since told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Things have been going very well between Kylie and Timothée. They are extremely supportive of one other and like to be there for each other. "Kylie is extremely busy and has so many of her own things going on, but she makes an effort to show up for Timothée. “It means a lot to him to have her support and that she goes out of her way for him and the things he's passionate about. He is so incredibly appreciative and sees a side of Kylie that she doesn't necessarily show everyone."

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez was not said to be gossiping about the couple at the Golden Globes.